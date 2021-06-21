Vera Mae Toalston, 96, of Carrollton, died Friday, June 18, 2021.

She was born Dec. 19, 1924, the daughter of the late George and Vinnie (Betz) Adams.

Vera graduated from Carrollton high School in 1944 and married her high school sweetheart Roy J. Toalston on Sept. 5, 1946.

Vera worked at Triangle Novelty in Malvern and the Scio Pottery before retiring in 1986 from TRW in Minerva.

In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, on Oct. 20, 2017, and a brother-in-law, Wilbur Jackman.

She is survived by her sister, Florence Jackman of Sebring; nieces, Diana Lecorchick (Jan Carreon) of Sebring, and Barbara (Roger) Patterson of Minerva; nephew, Frank Jackman of Massillon, and many great (to the third) nieces and nephews who will miss her gentle spirit and delicious cookies.

Private graveside services were held at Westview Cemetery.

If you would like to honor Vera’s loving and generous spirit, the family would suggest donations to Carroll Church of Christ (Christian Disciples) or Carroll County Animal Protection League.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.