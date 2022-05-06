Verna “Vee” Viola Marcus, 87, of Amsterdam, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton, Ohio.

She was born Dec. 30, 1934, in Carrollton, Ohio, and adopted by her parents, the late Ed and Edna Linder.

During her life Vee was a member of the Amsterdam Church of God and the Jolly Mixers. She worked for 25 years at the Big Bear Bakery.

Vee is survived by two sons, Jack (Sherri) Marcus, and Jim (Tina) Marcus; daughter, Debbie Marcus; 7 grandchildren, Erin (Domenick) Andreozzi, Ryan (Heidi) Marcus, Michele (Chris) Hempfling, Jody Sheets, Jacky (Ryan) Summers, Kayla (Luke) Barricklow, and Nolan (Janie) Marcus; and eight great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Vee was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Marcus in 2007; five brothers, Clayton, Kenneth, Raymond, Richard, and Carl; and two sisters, Irene and Charlotte.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Dodds Funeral Home in Amsterdam with Pastor Sam Davis officiating.

Burial will follow in Bergholz Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Vee to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with services.