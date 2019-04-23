Vernita M. Ocel, 86

Vernita Martha Ocel, 86, of Mechanicstown, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Truman Hospice House.

She was born Oct. 4, 1932 in Summitville, OH to Joseph Raphael and Mary Cecilia (Wargo) Briceland.

She was a lifetime resident of the Summitville area and married Andrew Steve Ocel at age 18. They were married for 56 years.

She enjoyed gardening and traveling. Vernita and Andy traveled to 32 different countries. She graduated from Central Catholic in Canton, OH. She was a life member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summitville, OH.

She is survived by four children, Christine Tinlin of Carrollton; Kathryn (Terry) Enama of Tuscarwas, OH; Michelle (Todd ) Hadorn of Lake City, FL; and Steve (Becky) Ocel of Mechanicstown; nine grandchildren, Jared Tinlin, Brice Tinlin, Lexie Moreland, Ty Enama, Hunter Hadorn, Tory Hadorn, Ben Ocel, Kayla Ocel, Cody Ocel; nine great grandchildren; and two sisters, Rosalie Briceland and Valeria Brown.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Andy, on Aug. 14, 2007, and a grandson, Scott Tinlin.

In leu of flowers, donations may be given to the Truman Hospice House of New Philadelphia, OH.

Calling hours will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summitville, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. with Father Steve Wassie officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Church Cemetery.