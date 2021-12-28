Vicki (Mathey) Huffman passed away Dec. 22, 2021, after a courageous fight against cancer.

She was born Nov. 20,1954, to parents Robert and Dorothy Mathey.

She graduated from Leetonia High School in 1973.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Mathey; her sister and best friend, Barb Briggs, and her son, Steven Simms.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Nelson Huffman; daughters, Michele Polen, Tina Whitman, and Amanda Smithberger; stepchildren, Mandie Nign, Brad Huffman, Robert Huffman, and Derrick Harrington. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She always had an ear to listen, a hand to hold, and a smile to give. Vicki loved to spend time with her family and laugh until it hurt. No matter the destination, she always said “take the scenic route.”

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.