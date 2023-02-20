Vina M. Smith, 89, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

She was born in Perry Twp. on May 27, 1933, to the late Samuel and Anna Arnold.

Her husband, Edgar Smith died in 1985.

Vina was a member of the North Suburban Church of Christ in Carrollton. Vina retired from the Carroll County Golden Age Retreat in 1995. She was a foster grandparent to many children over the years. She enjoyed reading and doing puzzles. Vina was a caregiver for many in the Carroll County community.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Smith of Carrollton; her sister, Nancy Scott of Bowerston; ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Sue Lashley of Carrollton.

Vina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edgar; two children, Raymond Lashley and Vivan (Dean) Teeters; five sisters, Sara Davis, Dorothy Vint, Ann Dickie, Gladys Brodzinski and Olive Thompson; and two brothers, Robert and James Arnold.

Calling hours are Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.

Service will be Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Robert Main officiating.

Burial will be in the Harlem Springs Cemetery.