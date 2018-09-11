Viola B. Paxton, 83, of Minerva, died Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in the Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 10, 1935 in Unionport, OH to Clarence and Sara (Eshbaugh) Paxton. She was a member of the Bayard United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Minerva High School in 1953 and did a work tour to Honduras for Church Missions. She had worked for Isaly’s in Minerva and for the Minerva Public Library.

She is survived by a sister, Mary (Allen) Clapper of Louisville, companion, George Horvath of Malvern, good friend Cathy Carlton of Carrollton, niece, Melody (Rich) Burchett, 4 nephews, Jim (Robin) Jordan of Minerva, Michael (Jennifer) Jordan of Minerva, Greg (Reta) Clapper of Minerva, Jim (Melissa) Clapper of Green, and a great nephew and 6 great nieces. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Douglass in 1983, sister, Pat Jordan, brother, David Paxton, and niece, Tina Jordan.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 7:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services on Thursday from 5-7 pm. Burial will be in Herrington Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery on Friday. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.