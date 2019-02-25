Violet “Audrey” Bast, 81, of Minerva, loving mother, grandmother, sister and great-grandmother, went to be with God in Heaven Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in the Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born April 13, 1937 in Mount Pleasant to Albert and Francis (Triplett) Escott.

She was beloved by so many, and was known for her quick wit, compassion for her family, and her ornery smile. The void left in the hearts of her loved ones can only be filled by the abundance of joyful and loving memories. Heaven is now graced with her smile and heart.

Audrey was a one of a kind soul and the epitome of strength and perseverance. She was grounded in her faith and her love for her family was great. She was not afraid to stand her ground, yet she was filled with kindness, generosity, compassion, and integrity. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and would often be found talking to others about their accomplishments.

The lessons she left will be passed on for generations; and her example as a loving mother and grandmother will live through her family and certainly for generations beyond.

She retired from J.C. Penny Company in Alliance and was a graduate of McKinley High School.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Shaffer of Palm Bay, FL; a son, Thomas Bast of Piedmont, OH; 2 grandchildren, Thomas “T.J.” Bast and Wendy (Bruce “Charlie”) Fisher; 2 great grandchildren, Kiari Bast and Lorelai Audrey Fisher; 4 brothers and sisters, Darlene Escott of Minerva, Janet Spahr of Minerva, Jane Scott of Minerva and Don Escott of Carrollton.

She is preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters; Charles Hanes, Opal Garner, Ruby Hanes, Kenneth Escott, Dean Hanes, Helen, Martha, Francis, Ruth, Alberta and Alfred Escott and Arbutus Lowdermilk.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton with Pastor Freddie Rodriguez officiating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.