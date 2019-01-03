Virginia Decost, 73

Virginia (Ginny) Decost, 73, of Canton, died at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at St. Joseph Senior Living.

She was born May 12, 1945, the daughter of the late Charles and Charlotte Stevens.

Ginny was self-employed as a house cleaner. She enjoyed her career and the relationships she made.

Ginny was known for her love of gardening. Her flower bed was so extensive at her home that she often continued her hobby into family and friends flower beds. They were full of color and beauty. She loved the outdoors, taking walks, feeding deer and her cats, Little Girl and Tux.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Stevens.

Her family was very important to her.

She is survived by her brother Tom Stevens; 3 nephews and 2 nieces; children, Edward Berry and Anne Berry; 5 grandchildren, Heidi Berry, Heather Berry, Cole Berry, Preston Berry and Michael Ingledue, and long time family friend, John Liggett.

A celebration of her life will be held in May as the flowers begin to bloom.