Virginia E. (Alexander) Henderson, 88

Virginia Esther (Alexander) Henderson, 88, of Mechanicstown, passed away at Carroll Health Care Center Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Virginia was born in Grayson, KY, Nov. 1, 1930, a daughter of the late Wallace and Eliza (Buckler) Elliott.

Virginia is survived by her husband, John O. Henderson of Mechanicstown; daughters, Susan Alexander-Culp of Mechanicstown, Sandi (Tim) Stamper of Washington, NC, Sharon S. (Richard) Maple of Bysville, OH; sons, Donald W. Alexander of AR, Wallace C. (Debbie) Alexander of Mechanicstown; sisters, Lois (Herb) Clark of Flatwoods, KY and Bea (Ernie) Fast of Silver Springs, FL; seventeen grandchildren, and twenty-six great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by sons, Kenneth L. and Charles A. Alexander; a daughter, Linda J. Alexander; brothers, Orville, Clyde, Richard, and Jerry Elliott; and sisters, Lula Smith, Beulah Davis, and Geneva Banfield.

Funeral services will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, OH, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Timothy Stamper officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home.

To make memorial contributions to help defray expenses or to express condolences please go to our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.