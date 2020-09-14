Virginia E. Cook, 101, of Harlem Springs passed away Sept. 12, 2020 at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Kalano Gola, she was born Oct. 18, 1918 in Amsterdam, Ohio.

She was retired from the Carrollton Manufacturing company and was a 52-year member of the Oriental Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. Two of her favorite hobbies were bowling and quilting.

Virginia is survived by a son, David (Heidi) Cook; daughter, Jean (Thomas) Rainsberger; six grandchildren, David Lee (Wendy) Rainsberger, Jeff (Becky) Rainsberger, David (Holly) Cook, Scott (Corinna) Cook, Kathy Cook and Heidi Cook; four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 1954, and three brothers, Joe, Mike and Pete.

A private graveside service was held in Harlem Springs Cemetery.