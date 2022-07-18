Virginia G. Thompson, 94, of Carrollton, died Thursday, July 14, 2022.

She was born Nov. 21, 1927, in Lisbon, to Robert and Edith (Mellott) Hoff.

She was one of the first teachers and administrator for the Carroll County MRDD and was instrumental in forming the Carroll County Workshop and also worked for Ohio Poly for several years. She taught ceramic classes at her home for several years. That was the best time of her life. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1945 and attended Capital University and Kent State University. She is a member of Herrington Bethel Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Thompson, who died in 1993; sister, Charlotte Thompson; and a grandson, Matthew Thompson.

She is survived by 5 children, Dick (Marilyn) Thompson of Mechanicstown, Chuck (Kathleen) Thompson of Sherrodsville, Keith (Marilyn) Thompson of Minerva, Randy (Gail) Thompson of Carrollton, and Cindy (Eric) Hutchison of Carrollton; 13 grandchildren, Jason (Mandy) Thompson, Andrew (Shannon) Thompson, Derrick (Becca) Thompson, Gregory Thompson, Bailey Lewton, Troy (Kerri) Thompson, Cory (Megan) Thompson, Kurt Thompson, Mark (Kelly) Owens, Michelle (Matt) Gruszecki, Amber Hutchison, Kyle (Laura) Hutchison, and Katie (Josh) Petry; 25 great grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 18 at 11 a.m. in Herrington Bethel Church with Mr. Dale Roberts officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Calling hours were Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Memorial contributions may be made to the Herrington Bethel Church.

