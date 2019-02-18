Virginia L. Miller, 92, of Scio, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia. surrounded by her loving family.

Born Feb. 5, 1927 in Waterloo, Carroll County, OH, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Bessie Starks Henry.

She graduated from Perrysville High School in 1945 and worked at Scio Pottery for a few years. The work she enjoyed the most was sewing and she became an accomplished seamstress and quilter.

Virginia was a member of the Perrysville United Methodist Church. In her younger years she enjoyed square dancing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends, becoming everyone’s “Granny”.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob “Red” Miller in 1995. They were married Feb. 9, 1948. Also preceding her in death are a son, Brian Miller; an infant son, James Miller; a grandson, Steven Stackhouse, and brothers Keith, Bob, Jim Henry and David Henry.

Surviving are a daughter, Jan Stackhouse, and a son, Mike (Denise) Miller, both of Perrysville; granddaughters, Janell (Dan) Parkinson of Dellroy and Cathy (Eric) Steinbach of Minerva; great grandchildren, Ashlee Copeland and Monica (Cody) Imes both of Dellroy, and Gage Dominick of Minerva, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. in Perrysville United Methodist Church with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, Scio and prior to the service Wednesday from 10-11 at the church.

