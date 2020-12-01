Our mother, Virginia M. Davidson, AKA: Pixie’s Mom, was called home by her family in heaven on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Jenny will be missed by all who knew her. Mother, friend, grandmother, neighbor, hospice volunteer, crafter, birdwatcher, bus driver, and candy maker. She was the unofficial greeter at Golden Age Retreat and the first person on the bus for a trip to a parade or out to eat. She loved to sit on the front porch, wave to everyone who drove by, and watch the birds. She will be best remembered for all her homemade candy, fudge, and pizzellels she sold at the farmer’s market.

She was married to James I. Davidson, “Big Jim” as she called him. They have two children, Rick Davidson of Trusville, AL, and Pixie Furbee of Amsterdam, Ohio.

We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all her extended family at Carroll Golden Age Retreat for all their kindness and love.

A public graveside service for Jenny will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in Simmons Ridge Cemetery near Amsterdam.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd., Carrollton, or Community Hospice, 704 Canton Rd. NW, Suite A, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.