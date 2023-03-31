Virginia Mae Johnson, 94, of Carrollton, passed away at Senior Suites at Century Farm on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Virginia was born in Akron, Ohio on Aug. 13, 1928, to Samuel Dane and Mary Caroline (Galleher) Pritts.

Virginia attended the Great Trail Community Church of God. She was passionate about watching NASCAR. She enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Guardians, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. She loved to play triominos and she cheated. She watched game shows and was an alligator hunter, for real. Christmas was always special, and she enjoyed spending time together with the family. She loved spending time with the grandchildren at the beach and Wet & Wild. Her final message to Pastor Jim was “Save the last dance for me.”

Virginia is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (William) Cooper of Malvern, and Marguerite (Rex) Cooper of Avon Lake; a son, Frederick (Darlene) Johnson of Hartville; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Lynda (Nick) Nicholas of Inverness, FL, Patricia Thomas of Austin, TX, and Evelyn Garrett of Oxford, FL; and a sister-in-law, Martha Pritts of Barberton.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Lee Johnson; a brother, William Pritts; and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Heffelfinger.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Great Trail Community Church of God, 620 East Line Street, Minerva, Ohio, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev. James Roma officiating.

