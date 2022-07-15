Virginia Pearl Beckley, 78, of Carrollton, went to be with the lord Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born December 7, 1943, to the late John and Anna Kay Ward.

She married the love of her life, Frank E. Beckley, and they celebrated 57 years together. Virginia attended the Carrollton Assembly of God. She enjoyed doing private home health care to many people in Carroll County. Her passion was not limited to those she cared for. She also loved animals, especially her cats.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Frank; two children, Brian H. (Lisa) Beckley of Mineral City, and Dan S. Beckley of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Mindy Starkey and Brittany Beckley; and 3 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lisa R. Beckley; grandson, Ryan Beckley; her siblings, Jim Ward, Doris Reed, Wanda Exline, and an infant sister.

Calling hours will be Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.

The Service will be Monday at the funeral home at noon.

Burial will be at a later date.