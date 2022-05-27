Virginia Sarah Mohr, 86, of Dellroy, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Carrollton, Ohio.

She was born May 19, 1936, in Bloomsburg, PA, to Woodrow and Martha Girton.

Virginia graduated in 1954 from Timken Vocational High School and worked as a secretary at Hercules in Canton, Ohio. She retired from Carroll Hills as a bus driver after 27 years.

She loved to garden and was in her element working in her greenhouse, caring for the plants that she grew and gave away to family and friends. She was a great cook and made the best potato salad. She also didn’t miss any of the foxes she shot at who dared to mess with her chickens. She preferred to stay home and spend her time caring for her menagerie of animals. She liked to say that she had donkeys so that she wouldn’t be the only “ass” out in the barnyard.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Dennis and Harry.

She is survived by three children: daughter, Deborah (Clark Monigold) Hug, granddaughter, Christina (Trent) Feiler, great-grandchildren, Vance, Rex, and Mavis Feiler; son, Thomas (Jeannine) Hug, grandson, Steven (Holly) Hug, great-grandsons, Anderson and Easton, grandson, Kyle (Holly) Hug, great-grandchildren, Brantley and Alexis; son, William (Kathy Kail) Hug, grandsons, Andrew and Rob Kail; brother, Douglas (Margaret) Girton; and nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the wonderful ladies at Belle’s House for their excellent and loving care of Mom.

Above all else, Mom loved her animals. So please do something nice for an animal in her memory.

Per her wishes, there will be no formal services and cremation has taken place.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.