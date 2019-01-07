Waldo E. Stout, Jr. passed away Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a truck accident.

JR was born on Nov. 20, 1963, to the late Waldo E. Stout, Sr. and Judi Poston.

In addition to his father, JR was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph.

He is survived by his children, Kristen and Ryan of Ohio, and Katie (Christian Dominguez); granddaughters, Sophia and Peyton of Florida; mother, Judi of SC; two brothers, Charlie of Ohio and Harold (Shannon) of NC; four sisters, Barb (Kevin Kniceley) of SC, Betty of SC, Carol (Ray Merrill) of NC, Debra of SC and multiple nieces and nephews.

JR’s memorial service and dinner is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at The Sanctuary of God Church, 6535 Maplebrook St. NE, East Canton, Ohio 44730. Please come join us for a celebration of life.