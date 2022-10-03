Walter B. Shaver, 93, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 1, 2022, with his family by his side.

A son of the late Walter B. and Lottie Felton Shaver, he was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Rowlesburg, West Virginia.

During the Korean War, Walter served in the Army as a tank operator. Following his discharge from the Army he worked in Alaska as a coal miner for two years.

Walter then attended Fairmont State and West Virginia University, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education. He later obtained a master’s degree in counseling from Kent State University. He taught for 35 years at Carrollton High School, retiring in 1990.

Following his retirement he found interest in many different hobbies, but one of his favorites was making chainsaw carvings, many of which were eagles. He also enjoyed Civil War history and through this passion decided to donate land from the original Shaver farm homesite to Rowlesburg, West Virginia, to develop what is now the Cannon Hill- Civil War location and is today recognized by the state of West Virginia as an historical site.

He was always instrumental in the development and maintenance of the Rowlesburg park and museum.

Walter is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty; his children, Mitzi (Skip) Baker, Monte (Shaleen) Shaver, and Marsha (Charlie) Holloway; his five grandchildren, Alyssa (Dennis) Mitchell, Brittany (Shaun) Smith, Spencer Shaver, Cori (Mike) Stone, and Kyle Holloway; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held for family at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Carroll Golden Age Retreat or VFW Post 3301.