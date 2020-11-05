Walter Dean Miser, 82, son of Clarence and Jessie (Hall) Miser, deceased, went home to be with his Lord Nov. 2, 2020 at Rose Lane Nursing Home in Massillon, Ohio.

He graduated from Jewett High School in 1957.

Walter was very proud to work on his John Deere tractor, plowing the fields and baling hay on his parents farm in Annapolis, Ohio.

Walter had one brother, Nevin, who is deceased.

Walter was a member of the Army Reserves in Cadiz, Ohio.

He was married in January 1963 to the former Ruth Randolph of Bloomingdale, Ohio. They have one daughter, Sherry Lynn of Carrollton, the love of their lives.

Walter was a member of the Nazarene Church of Carrollton.

One of Walter’s dreams was to drive truck for a living, of which he did for many years.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date with Lisa Elliott, Hospice Chaplain.

Donations may be sent to Community Hospice at Carrollton.

Dodds Funeral Home is in charge.