Walter Edward Nowalk Jr., 68, of Amsterdam, passed away in his home Jan. 9, 2022.

A son of the late Walter E. and Agnes Weissenfels Nowalk, he was born March 31, 1953, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Walter was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired from the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

He is survived by his brother, Steven Nowalk of Coraopolis, PA; four sisters, Louise (Edward) Sette of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Linda Nowalk of New Mexico, Mary Wilkin of East Springfield, Ohio, and Rosalie Nowalk of Portland, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Nowalk.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with arrangements.