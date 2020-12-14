Walter Prisbylla passed peacefully Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Centreville Village in Carrollton, Ohio, where he had lived for the past four years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Sophie; his loving son, Jack; his parents, Paul and Mary Elizabeth Prisbylla; his sister, Eleanor Otto; and his brothers Ed, Paul, Richard, and William Prisbylla.

Left to mourn him are his daughter, Nancy and son-in-law, Larry Davis, and his daughter-in-law, Sharon Prisbylla. Walter leaves seven much loved grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Walt worked at Nelms #2 mine in Cadiz, Ohio, for 35 years. He was also a Springfield Township Trustee and the job he enjoyed the most, a school bus driver for Edison Local Schools.

Walt was known at Centreville for his generous nature, lifting the other residents’ spirits with his gift of storytelling, his quick wit, and playing his guitar. Walt was also a Navy Veteran. He had many interests, but piloting his 5 different airplanes all around

the country with his wife by his side was by far his passion, but it was music that fed his soul throughout his life.

The people who loved Walt will always remember that twinkle in his beautiful, blue eyes and that ornery smile that spoke volumes without saying a word. When he did speak “words of wisdom” to young men he would say, “Son, you cannot keep a bartender and a wife

happy at the same time…make your choice.” His abilities were too numerous to count but he was exceptional when it came to drawing you into his world with his interesting stories and delightful songs.

The family would like to extend our most heartfelt appreciation for all the love and compassionate care Walt received from the staff and all the workers at Centreville. One of Walts’s greatest blessings in the last year was getting to know Eileen Henri, who was a devoted companion that helped mend his broken heart over losing his beloved Sophie.

The family also would like to convey our deepest gratitude to Jim Fodor and Jim Mader, “The Geezers”, for the endless joy they infused into Walt and his nephew, Bud Prisbylla’s lives with their gift of music. Not only would they entertain the residents at Centreville, they organized many private jam sessions to brighten Walt’s days. God has showered Walt with many blessings during his lifetime and his love of life will be etched in our hearts and minds forever.

