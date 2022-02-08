Walter T. Myers, 83, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, after a short illness.

He was born Dec. 1, 1938, in Barnesboro, PA, to the late Calvin E. and Zula C. Myers.

He was one of 15 children.

Walter married Carol Ann Meacham on May 14, 1960.

Walter proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Walter was a member of Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church where he was a retired Lay Minister. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed cooking out and spending time with his family. Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Ann Myers of the home; a son, Jeff (Jeanette) Myers of Waynesburg, Ohio; his daughter, Catherine (Chuck) Cassidy of East Rochester, Ohio; two grandchildren, Tyler Myers and Kimberly (Josh) Straight; three great-grandchildren, Kyla Myers, Kason Myers, and Brayleigh Myers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Steven Myers; two daughters, Tammy and Tina; ten brothers and four sisters.

Friends and family may call from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Baxter’s Ridge with the service at 3 p.m. with Charles Kettering officiating.

Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery.