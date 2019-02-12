Wanda Jean McLean, 87, of Carrollton, passed away in her home Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

A daughter of the late Glenn and Lillian Wilson Lewis, she was born July 2, 1931 in Oneida, Ohio.

Wanda is survived by three children, Linda Lewis, Cindy Duffy and Sheri Hartley; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Terry McLean, in 2013.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 in Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern with Rev. Gordon Warner officiating. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.