Wanda M. Blanar, 80

Wanda Mae Blanar, 80, of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Born Nov. 29, 1938 in Dennison, OH, she was a daughter of the late Lester Lane Harding and Mary Lucile Little of New Philadelphia, OH.

She graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1956. She was a long-time resident of Carrollton, OH and she and her husband, Pete Blanar, were the owners of Walter’s Bar and Grill for over twenty two years. After selling the business they relocated to Marietta, GA to be near family. Wanda worked for Kennesaw State University as the Book Store Supervisor for 12 years. She retired from KSU in 2007 and has been an active member of the Retirees Association.

She loved spending time with her family, friends and many of her students who became family from Kennesaw State. She maintained many friendships with Carrollton residents. She loved attending Broadway Shows and travelled to New York regularly with her daughter, sisters and nieces. She loved talking sports with her son and husband and she watched golf, college basketball and football and always rooted for the Buckeyes. While she lived in Carrollton, she was active in the Garden Club and maintained her flower garden at her Marietta home.

Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Peter J. Blanar. Also surviving are children, Brad West of Marietta and Kim Weeks (Tripp) of Marietta; granddaughter, Allison West of Marietta, Jessica Blanar DiDomenico (David) of Manhattan Beach, CA, Mark Blanar of Tampa, FL; sisters, Mary Cunningham (Marietta) and Ruth Ann Middleton (Ray) of Marietta; nieces, Kerry Kohl Schmidt (Jon) of Louisville, KY and Lisa Tyran (Ric) of Marietta; a nephew, Lane Middleton (Brandie) of Jacksonville FL, and great nieces whom she adored.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Roger William West, in 1971.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held Saturday, June 15 from 1-3 p.m. at Hardage Farm Clubhouse, Hardage Farm Drive, Marietta, Georgia. In Lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated: McKenna Farms Therapy Services, 3044 Due West Rd., Dallas, GA 30157, www.mckennafarms.org/donate.