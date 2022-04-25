Warren Elgin Malone, 86, formerly of Auburn, PA, passed away peacefully at his home in Hamburg, PA, on Sunday, April 24, with his family by his side.

Born in Cadiz, Ohio, July 17, 1935, he was the son of the late Norman and Olive Jackson Malone.

In his lifetime he also lived in Matterstown, PA, Circleville, Ohio, and Dellroy, Ohio.

Warren played basketball in high school and was a graduate of Dellroy High School and Canton Ohio Business School.

After school he went on to serve in the Active Reserves United States Marine Corps from 1952 to 1957 and Inactive Reserves until 1962.

Warren worked in the farm/agricultural field his entire career, including owning and operating Dellroy Feed and Supply for 15 years where Doris ran the store and Warren operated at-farm mobile milling and spraying. Warren then supervised operations for farm feed mills including Red Rose Feeds, Circleville Ohio, Spread Eagle Farms, Elizabethville, PA, BayMor Pet Feeds, Cressona, PA, Penn Bangor Feeds, Bangor, PA, and then concluded his career starting Shamrock Enterprises in 1982 designing and building feed mills, retiring in 2000.

Warren cared for family and had a strong faith in God and was active in church, most recently belonging to Covenant United Methodist Church in Schuylkill Haven, PA, singing in the choir and serving as a trustee.

His hobbies included gardening and painting, and he had a lifelong passion for the outdoors that included hunting, fishing, and an interest in sports.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Sarah and Edward Malone, and Margaret Tanner.

He was married to the former Doris J. Finnicum on Christmas Eve 1954, who survives him.

In addition to Doris, Warren is survived by their sons, Michael A., husband to Kelly, of Orwigsburg, and Troy D., husband to Sandra, of Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Erin M. Hulsey (companion, Alex Golombek), Katie L. Malone (companion, Jessica Mattern), Ryan E. Malone, husband to Brittany, and Rory M. Malone, fiancé to Kasey Mistishen. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Emma Rae Hulsey, and Madalyn and Paige Malone.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30, at Covenant United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m.

Interment for immediate family will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.

Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the services.

Contributions in Warren’s name can be made to Covenant UM Church, Schuylkill Haven, PA, and Advantage Home Health & Hospice, Pottsville, PA.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com