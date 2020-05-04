Wayne Fulton, 79, of Salineville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Sept. 26, 1940 in Salineville, Ohio, a son of the late Jesse and Margaret (Faulk) Fulton.

Wayne worked for the Allen Box Company. He was experienced in carpentry and had built three houses in his younger years. Wayne enjoyed quiet time at home and working in his garden. He was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed when they’d visit from Dublin, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Fulton.

He is survived by wife, Shirley (Cheuvront) Fulton; son, Wayne Fulton; daughter, Joyce Bohl; and grandchildren, Brady and Taylor Bohl.

The family will be holding memorial services at a later date.

Send condolences online www.everhart-bovefuneralhomes.com.