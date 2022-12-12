Wayne “Jake” Williamson, 94, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 8, 2022, in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

A son of the late Ralph and Elma Palmer Williamson, he was born May 24, 1928, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Jake worked for Ohio Power for 43 years before his retirement. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was an avid horseback rider and sports fan who enjoyed attending local high school games. He was a member of the Carrollton Vets Club, Pelican Club, and Carrollton First United Methodist Church. Many will remember him selling Christmas trees for 25 years at his tree farm just outside of Carrollton.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Edna; a son, David Williamson; stepdaughter, Charlene Russell; two grandsons, David and Brian Newbold; step grandson, J.W. Russell; five great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dick, and brothers, Carl, Jimmy, and Dale.

Funeral services for Jake will be Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.