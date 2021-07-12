Wayne “Kenny” Gween, 85, of Minerva, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born May 17,1936 in Harlem Springs to Dewey and Jenny (Boyd) Gween.

He retired from PCC in Minerva where he worked for 40 years, 3 months and 22 days. He is a life member of the NRA and is a Golden Eagle.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rita (Waseman) Gween, who died May 31, 2014; sister, Ada Baker; brother, Robert Gween; granddaughter, Rachel Drotovick and a great grandson, Lewis Kendig.

He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Marrs of Minerva, and Pamela (Paul) Drotovick of Cambridge; son, Jeff Gween of Atlanta, GA; sister, Mona Schultz of Canton; 5 grandchildren, Joe (Amanda) Gardner, Lydia Gardner, Sarah (Cy) Boord, Jason Gardner, and Matthew (Johnna) Drotovick; and 7 great grandchildren, Weston, Grayson, Hailey, Brently, Ryder, Eileen and Everlee.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 14 at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

