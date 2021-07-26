Wendy E. Randal, 70, of Minerva, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 16, 1951, in Canton to the late Wendell and Blodwen (Davies) Snode.

She was a housewife and volunteer for Community Hospice and Brown Local Schools in the library and cafeteria. She was a life-long member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where she was active in “The Journey” and numerous other church activities. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1969. Her faith was very important to her, and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband, James Randal, whom she married Oct. 9, 1970; daughter, Heather (Tony) Kaiser of Coldwater; son, Scott (Aneissa) Randal of Carrollton; two brothers, Gary (Sue) Snode of Minerva, and Alan (Judy) Snode of Florida; and 3 grandchildren, Abbie, Ella, and Jake.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Linda Baker and Pastor Lisa Elliott officiating.

Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 28, from 6-8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and Thursday one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or the Truman House.

