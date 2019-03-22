Wendy L. Conrad, 62

Wendy Lou Conrad, 62, of Malvern, passed away at Community Hospice Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Wendy was born in Canton, Ohio May 30, 1956 to David H. and the late Betty R. (Haubert) Davies.

Wendy enjoyed cooking and baking. She worked as a cook at several restaurants and colleges and also enjoyed sharing those talents with friends and family.

Wendy is survived by her Father, David Davies of Alliance; two brothers, Brian “Buzz” (Terry) Davies of Sherrodsville, and Brad (Jennifer) Davies of East Canton; a nephew, Ryan Davies of Waynesburg; a step-nephew, Neven Deist of Minerva and step-niece, Stephanie Deist of Waynesburg.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.

