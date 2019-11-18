Wesley A. “Pete” Eddy, of Carrollton, died early Friday morning, Nov. 15, 2019.

Born Jan. 28, 1950 in Steubenville, OH, he was a son of the late Ivan and Ruby Stockdale Eddy.

He was retired from Weirton Steel Corp. and was a member of the AOPA Aircraft Association.

Pete is survived by two daughters, Katrina Bosh (fiancé, Shane Elifritz) of Carrollton and Sonya (Robert) Henry of Huddleston, VA; three grandchildren, Matthias, Hannah and Grace; four brothers, James Robert Eddy of Zoar, H. Norman Eddy of Carrollton, Charles “Rick” Eddy of Carrollton and George Raymond Eddy of Marietta; three sisters, Cheryl Garner of Carrollton, Paula Rimmele of Carrollton and Patricia Nelson of Carrollton.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Meek, and a grandson, Daniel.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. until service time.