Wesley E. Day Sr., 87, of Bergholz, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Son of the late James Day and Margaret Whalen, he was born March 7, 1935, in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Wesley was a veteran of the Ohio National Guard 107th Armed Cavalry and retired from Republic Steel Berger Division as a journeyman tool and die maker. For 14 years he served the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer. He was a member of Carroll Masonic Lodge #124 where he will be remembered by many for playing Santa at lodge Christmas parties and for residents at local nursing homes.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Brown-Day; children, Wesley E. Day Jr., Cheryl A. Keyser, David R. Day, and Joseph R. Day; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Winkler.

Per his wishes, there will be no formal services and cremation has taken place.

