Willard A. Albert, 89, went to his heavenly home Oct. 1, 2021, while sleeping in his longtime farm home.

He was born Oct. 28, 1931, in Canton, Ohio, to William and Eva Albert, who preceded him in death. He was one of nine children, of which two survive.

Willard served his country in the Army and fought in Korea. At 19 years of age, he was awarded a Bronze Star with Valor for heroism, as he led 30 members of his outfit to safety after an ambush near Waegwan, South Korea. He was wounded during that time and also received a Purple Heart, still carrying bullet fragments in his chest from the wound. He was a factory worker at Timken’s, U.S. Steel and Ohio Poly, and after work enjoyed farming and raising cattle. Willard loved his farm and very seldom wanted to leave his property.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Imogene (Haney) Albert; two sons, David (Yan) Albert of Florida, and Mikeal (Wendy) Albert of Westerville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Amy Albert of Sebring, Ohio; ten grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by son, James, and daughter, Debra.

Calling hours are Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home, 129 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Little Country Church, 7886 Ravenna Ave. SE, Waynesburg, Ohio.

Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Canton.

Many thanks to longtime family friend, George Stepanovich, for his help & care of Willard & the many ways he served the Albert family. The family also wishes to thank Community Hospice for their service and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Community Hospice 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.