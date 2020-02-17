William A. Furbee, 39

William Alexander Furbee, 39, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, after a short battle with cancer.

Will was born in Steubenville, Ohio on Dec. 5, 1980.

He was a 1999 graduate of Carrollton High School. Will worked as a hot forge inspector at Canton Drop Forge. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, attending bible study, watching wrestling, and spending time with his children and family.

Will is survived by his wife of 13 years, the former Terra Clayton; children, Becky, Jenny, Rose, Nate and Shannon; parents, Allan and Pixie Furbee; sister, Amber; and his grandmother, Ginny.

Preceding him in death are his paternal grandparents, Arthur and Norma Furbee, and his maternal grandfather, James Davidson.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their care and compassion in this difficult time, and Will’s church, Berean Bible Church, for their support in this transition.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Ted Fellows officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until time of services in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to his family to assist them in their time of need or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.