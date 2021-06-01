William Alan Hawkins, 46, of Carrollton, Ohio, died Monday, May 31, 2021, as the result of a motorcycle accident in Green, Ohio.

He was the son of John and Victoria Beck Hawkins, and was born Jan. 30, 1975, in Wheeling, WV.

Recently switching careers, William worked for Loudon Ford in Minerva, Ohio and had previously worked at the Freeport Press in New Philadelphia, Ohio for 25 years. He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association and the Tusco Rifle Club and loved riding his motorcycle and going to car shows with his ‘65 Cobra.

Along with his parents, William is survived by two stepdaughters, Brandy (Cody) Brothers of Magnolia, Ohio, and Gabrielle Irwin of Akron, Ohio; and 3 grandchildren, Trent, Karlee, and Dolan Brothers.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa Hawkins in 2018.

Services will be held at Dodds Funeral Home, 129 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, Ohio, on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to services.

Burial will follow at the Augusta Cemetery.

