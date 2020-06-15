William “Bill” Campbell, Jr., 85, of Carrollton, passed away in his home Friday morning, June 12, 2020.

A son of the late William Sr. and Mary Gow Campbell, he was born Feb. 6, 1935 in Belmont County, Ohio.

Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1955 to 1961, and retired from United Foundry in Canton. He was the former owner of Carroll Asphalt and Paving and currently owned Heartland Hill Restaurant in Carrollton with his wife, daughter and son-in-law.

His memberships included the Carroll County Vet’s Club and the Good Sam Camping Club. In his free time, Bill enjoyed playing cards, camping, and riding in his golf cart.

Surviving him are his wife, the former Shirley Freedline; six children, Monica (Tom) Marsh, Billie Dawn Campbell, Lisa Kaye (Jack) Schandel, Cathy (Danny) Maple, James E. Shick, and Lorri (Jeff) Fairless; fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; two brothers, Clyde (Patricia) Campbell and Gene (Judy) Campbell; and a sister, Donna (Bob) Stefanick.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth C. Shick, Jr.

A graveside service will be held in Bill’s honor Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton with full military honors provided by the VFW, DAV, and American Legion.