William “Bill” Eric Huggins, 50, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, peacefully at home on the family farm.

The son of William and Amy Huggins, he was born Aug. 22, 1970, in Warren, Ohio.

Bill worked as a meat cutter for 18 years at Waynesburg IGA. He loved to work with antique tractors and lawn tractors, going to tractor swap meets, and enjoyed working with his father on their 173-acre beef farm south of Carrollton, Ohio. He was the gentle giant guardian of the family farm which he loved so much. He also enjoyed playing with his three dogs every day, that sadly miss him.

He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Abigail Grace Huggins of Carrollton; sister, Yvonne (Tim) Huggins McDaniel; nephews, Jayden McDaniel, and Jaxson McDaniel, all from South Carolina; and all his dear family and friends that are too numerous to mention.

At Bill’s request, there will be no services at this time.

