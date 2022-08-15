William (Bill) Finley Jobes Jr.

After a long illness, Bill, age 91, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born June 20, 1931, in Canton, Ohio to William and Coral (Steffey) Jobes.

He was a graduate of Minerva High School in 1949 and the University of Toledo with a degree in pharmacy in 1955. Bill interrupted his formal education for two years to serve in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. He excelled as a pharmacist and businessman, eventually owning and operating Jobes Pharmacy for 46 years. Bill was a pilot, automobile enthusiast and an ice cream aficionado. He was a member of the VFW.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna (Gotchall) (Smith); sisters, Jean Eichhorn, Caroline Anthony and Sue Mount; son, Lynn Jobes and stepson, Timothy R. Smith.

He is survived by his children, Julie (William) Grove of Minerva, Lee (Jean) Jobes of Carrollton and daughter-in-law, Denny Jaskowiak of South Carolina; stepchildren, Gary Smith of Florida, Terri (Gordon) Conway of Mantua and Greg (Rhonda) Smith of Carrollton. Also surviving are grandchildren, Matthew (Olivia) Jobes, Emily (Michael) Johnson, Meral Jobes, Ian (Ashley) Jobes, Riley Jobes (Craig Schifferdecker), Lynsey (Nick) Cayton, Talen Smith, Eric Littlepage and 9 great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to the amazing care by Cheryl Butler and to his other caregivers over the years.

At his request, there will be no funeral services.

Burial will follow at a future date at Eastlawn Cemetery, Minerva.

Any memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or your favorite charity.