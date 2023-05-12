William “Bill” G. Ohler, 85, of Carrollton, passed away in his home Tuesday, May 10, 2023.

A son of the late William and Helen (Wallace) Ohler, he was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Scroggsfield, Ohio.

Bill was a member of the Scroggsfield Presbyterian Church and the Eagles Club in Carrollton. He enjoyed gardening and flowers of all kinds and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Guardians sports teams.

He is survived by three stepsons, Mike (Judy) Ruby, Doug (Candy) Ruby, and Tim Ruby, all of Dellroy; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Mary Imes Ruby Ohler in 2006; four brothers, four sisters, and his stepson, Dennis Ruby of Malvern.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 on Monday, May 15, 2023, in Scroggsfield Cemetery with Rev. Bob King officiating.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.