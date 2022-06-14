William “Bill” H. Vint Jr., 77, of Amsterdam, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville.

A son of the late William and Dorothy (Fowler) Vint Sr., he was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Scio, Ohio.

Bill is survived by his wife, Carol (Foster) Vint of 56 years; four daughters, Becky (John) Worley, Shelley (Thomas) Mcafee, Nancy (Rickey) Mcafee, Mary (Jason) Vint; two brothers, Wayne and Jim Vint; four sisters, Linda Vint, Virginia Chivers, Mary Dinger, and Irene Kohler; 14 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Harry, Ike, and Richard Vint; two sisters, Shirley Gallagher and Barb Grimes; and great granddaughter, Bryleigh Vint.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Amsterdam with Pastor Kathy Thomas officiating.

Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. until the time of services.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with services.