William “Bill” J. Young, Sr., 76, of Carrollton, passed away in his home surrounded by family Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Born Dec. 29, 1946, in Steubenville, Ohio, he was a son of the late David and Zelma (Stricker) Young.

Bill proudly served his country, serving two tours in Vietnam after enlisting in the United States Army, while still in high school. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans Association in New Philadelphia. Bill enjoyed fishing and playing sports video games with all his friends, earning him the nickname “Coach”. He was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Kay” Young; three children, Lisa (David) Bandagski, William Young, Jr., and Bob Young; five grandchildren, Sydney, Spencer, Jessie, Daniel, and Logan; two brothers, David and Darle Young; and sister, Pauline Cerrett.

Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Keith Young and Saylor Grace, and two sisters, Barbara Roush and Darlene Young.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Westview Cemetery of Carrollton with Pastor Gordon Warner officiating.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted with services.