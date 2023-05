William “Bill” Kovacik, 54, of Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 8, 2023.

Born Aug. 16, 1968, in Coshocton, Ohio, he was the son of Lorraine Hixenbaugh and the late Peter Kovacik.

Bill was a member of the Carrollton Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He is survived by his mother, Lorraine (William) Tauzel of Carrollton.

Visitation for Bill will be Friday, May 12, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.