William “Bill” Lloyd Skinner, 65, of Carrollton, passed away March 31, 2023.

He was born Jan. 7, 1958, to the late Floyd and Lorraine Skinner.

Bill graduated from Carrollton High School. He was the owner of Skinner Plumbing and Heating. Bill started working with his father when he was a teenager in the family business where he learned his trade. He was a member of the Church of Christ (Christian Disciples) in Carrollton. He loved spending time with his family and friends playing golf and fishing.

Survivors include his son, Cade Skinner and his mother, Brandi Smolinski of New Philadelphia; siblings, Sharon (Jeff) Jordan of Columbus, Barbara (Chuck) DeNoon of Carrollton, and Kenny (Helen) Skinner of Carrollton; his aunt, Judy Lafferty of Mechanicstown; many loving family members including several nieces and nephews, one great niece and cousins and his extended family and all of his friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ (Christian Disciples) in Carrollton.

Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.