William E. Offenberger Sr., 86, of Malvern, passed away at Aultman Compassionate Care Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

William was born March 28, 1933 in Marietta, Ohio to Louis and Eunice (Myers) Offenberger.

William served in the Army for 2 years; serving in Korea for 15 months. He received the Purple Heart. William served for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years; positions included Common Pleas Chief of Probation, Chief Deputy, and 12 years as the Carroll County Sheriff. William received the Silver Star for bravery at the National Police Hall of Fame. He also was employed for 18 years at Good Roads in Minerva. He was a member of the Minerva American Legion Post 357, VFW Post 4120, 40 & 8, Valley Post American Legion.

William is survived by two sons, William (Kate) Offenberger, Jr. of Carrollton and Timothy Offenberger of Dallas, TX; a daughter, Cynthia Offenberger of Massillon; grandchildren, Kirk (Kristen) Ohler, Amy (William) McCabe, Kelly Strock, William Offenberger III, Brian (Angela) Offenberger, Leslie (David) Edie, Derek (Kristin) Noble, Lauren Offenberger, and Stephanie Offenberger; great-grandchildren, Hanna, Haley, Morgan, Annabelle, Gia, William, Cole, Dalton, Kenley, and Cruz; and special niece, Shelley (Jeremy) Prussman.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, who died June 17, 2019, Nancy (Draher) Offenberger; a daughter, Vicky Ann Lucas; a grandson, Scott; two brothers, Dean and Ernest; and a sister, Maxine.

Funeral services will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Frank Zugaro of Malvern United Methodist Church officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit, 43 2nd St. SE, Carrollton, OH 44615, the Carrollton Police Department Canine Unit, 80 2nd St. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com