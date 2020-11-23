William F. “Bill” Chiurco, 82, of Carrollton, died early Friday morning, Nov. 20, 2020 in his home.

Born Oct. 23, 1938 in Malvern, Ohio, he was a son of the late Frank and Josephine Brescia Chiurco.

Bill was retired from the former Surety Rubber Company and the Carroll Electric Cooperative.

He was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Church in Malvern, Atwood Yacht Club, Carroll County Vets Club, and a former member of the Carrollton Jaycees.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Jocelyn) Chiurco of Tampa, FL; and one grandson, Andrew Chiurco of Tampa, FL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelva, on June 3, 2020, and 3 brothers.

Graveside services at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Victor Cinson officiating.

The funeral services are under the care and guidance of the Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.