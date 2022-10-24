William H. “Harpo” Ashworth III, 75, of Leesville, Ohio, died suddenly in his home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022.

He was born Oct. 14, 1947, in Dellroy, Ohio and was the son of the late William H. “Junie” and Lois E. Karns Ashworth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Ashworth.

He was a 1965 graduate of Conotton Valley High School and a U.S. Army Veteran who served his country honorably in Vietnam. He was a retired employee of Local #84 Asbestos Worker’s Union where he installed construction insulation for various companies. A life resident of Leesville, he formerly owned and operated Harpo’s Pool Hall in the village for about ten years. An avid fisherman, he often made fishing excursions to New York State and Florida with his nephews and friends. Harpo was a classic car enthusiast and formerly engaged in drag-racing. For about 26 years, he enjoyed spending his winter months in Sebastian, Florida. He was surrounded by family and took great interest in the activities of his nieces and nephews. Long a familiar face in Leesville, Harpo will be missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his sister, Cathy “Sis” (Joe) Nign of Leesville; his nieces and nephews, Angie (Doug) Bailey of Leesville, Cathy Jo (Travis) Ackerman of North Canton, OH, Shawn (Jenna Powell) Bailey and Brandon (Kennedy) Bailey, both of Leesville, Tessa Ackerman of North Canton and Hensley Bailey of Leesville.

Graveside services will be scheduled in the Leesville Cemetery at a later date.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com.