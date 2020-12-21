Kenneth William (Bill) Briggs of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away at home Dec. 16, 2020.

Born Dec. 25, 1952, in Barnesville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Helen and Denver Baker of Bergholz, Ohio.

Besides his parents, preceding him in death was one brother, Roy, and two sisters, Lois and Donna.

Bill leaves behind one daughter, Heather “Sis” (Dameon) Welsh of Wellsville, Ohio; four sons, Jamie (Brandey), Chris “Critter”, Matt “Tator” and Ricky, all of Carrollton; seven grandchildren, Illiana (Peanut), Tucker, Willy, Brenna, Carter, Jordan and Serenity. He also leaves behind ex-wives and mothers to his children, Patricia Brown and Jackie Pittman.

Bill was an ornery old soul that was always joking. Bill loved his children and grandkids unconditionally.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 28 from 2-4 p.m. at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.