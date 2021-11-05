William R. Dawson Sr., 84, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Canton.

He was born March 16, 1937, to the late Virginia (Matthews) and John R. Dawson.

Bill owned and operated a dairy farm in Carroll County for nearly 40 years. He was a very hard worker, milking anywhere from 50 to 100 Holstein cows, and often working in the corn and hay fields until after dark. In 1973, Bill, along with his wife, Pat, and four children, were awarded Farm Family of the Year for the State of Ohio for having one of the top three milk producing herds in the state.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Patricia (Schillinger) Dawson, who passed away March 25, 2020.

He is survived by his four children, Billy Dawson of Louisville, Jody (Kay) Dawson of Canton, Tami (Thomas) Long of Carrollton, and Paula (Timothy) Hartzell of Copley; one sister, Betty (Bud) Bell of Newark; one brother, John (Jane) Dawson of Cambridge; nine grandchildren, Heath (Janet) Dawson, Timmy (Carla) Hartzell, Shelby (Aarron) Woith, Derek Dawson, Deren (Carmella) Dawson, Samantha Dawson, Thomas (Allison) Long II, Mindy (Hunter) Borland, and Robert (Shannon) Long; and nine great-grandchildren, James, Drew, Ava, Dean, Carmella, Aurora, Mason, Cohen, and Mia.

A celebration of life was held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville for both Bill and his wife, Pat, as her public service was postponed in the interest of public health during March of last year.

Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Donations can be made in Bill and Pat’s name to the Carroll County Dog Pound, 2185 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.