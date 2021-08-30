William W. Berry, 80, of Augusta, passed away in his home Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

He fought the good fight and finished the course.

A son of the late William Eugene and Lena Carpenter Berry, he was born April 14, 1941, in Harrison County.

During his life, Bill attended Augusta High School where he graduated in 1960. He was a machinist by trade working at Metaldyne, where he retired after 43 years. Bill also ran his own business, Berry’s Income Tax, for over 30 years. He was a member of the Carrollton Church of God since 1963 where he taught Sunday school, served as treasurer, and nursing home outreach. He loved spending time with his family, gardening, sports, and playing instruments with his grandkids.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Alice Radcliff Berry; three sons, Raymond (Jeanne), Rick, and Roger (Sandy) Berry; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason), Rodney (Jaymee), Derek, RJ, Elaina, Owen, and Colin; and seven great grandchildren, Jason II, Matthew, Caleb, Jamison, Micah, Nova, and Maddox.

Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Paul, and sister, Evelyn.

Services were held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 12 noon in the Carrollton Church of God with Pastor Jarron Fry officiating.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Donations can be made in Bill’s memory to Mercy Hospice c/o Katie Brenner, 4369 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44718.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.