Wilma Jean (Hull) Grigsby, 95, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Wilma was born April 13, 1926, in Mechanicstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lloyd E. and Ruby P. (Ray) Hull.

She had worked at Taylor Aviation in Alliance, Surety Rubber, Carrollton Manufacturing, TRW Metals, Peacock Cleaners, and the Carrollton Villa Restaurant.

Wilma was a member of the Carrollton United Presbyterian Church and Eastern Star of Ohio #315.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Lewis B. Grigsby on July 2, 2019; two brothers, Ray C. and Ralph E. Hull, and great-granddaughter, Emma Lynn Grigsby.

Wilma is survived by her son, Kenneth (Sue) Grigsby of Dellroy, and daughter, Diane (Edward) Warner of Summerfield, FL; sister, Etta Mae (Ronald) Peterson of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Angela (Kenneth) Lute, Jennifer Grigsby, Melissa (Jordan) Gantz, Melinda Daniels and Chad Warner; and 9 great-grandchildren.

According to her wishes, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Centreville Village, Carrollton, for the loving care they provided Wilma during her stay at the facility.

A contribution in her memory can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite 3, Green, Ohio 44685 or to the charity of your choice.